New operation of GA Telesis and ATSG will be topic at Economic Network Alliance

WILMINGTON — Join the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce for an in-person Economic Network Alliance on Thursday, June 2, featuring a special presentation from GA Telesis LLC and Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) about a newly announced joint venture at the Wilmington Air Park.

Representatives from both companies will discuss the exciting announcement about the opening of a new facility at the air park.

GA Telesis LLC, a global aviation services integrator, and Wilmington-based ATSG, a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services, are locating a 72,000 square foot Specialized Procedures Aeroengine Hospital (SPAH) here.

The SPAH is projected to be operational this coming September. The location will provide economic opportunities to this region by adding 50 skilled jobs through administration and maintenance technician roles.

The facility will be capable of inducting more than two hundred engines per year focused on those manufactured by General Electric and CFM International.

On Monday, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a 1.3 percent, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for the project. JobsOhio will also be providing assistance for the project, which will be made public after a final agreement is executed.

The Economic Network Alliance meets on the first Thursday of each month at 8 a.m. at the Hampton Inn & Suites, 201 Holiday Drive in Wilmington.

“Come early to enjoy breakfast, generously provided by the hotel, and be sure to bring your business cards to take full advantage of this monthly networking opportunity!” a spokesperson said.

The Economic Network Alliance is a partnership of the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce and the Clinton County Regional Planning Commission.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_atsg-new-logo.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_GA-Telesis-Logo-Press-Release-01.jpg