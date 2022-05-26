Magnified Giving: ECHS donates $1,500 to Operation Cherrybend, helps other organizations

East Clinton High School students recently donated $1,500 to a non-profit through the Magnified Giving program.

They have been working through a course that Magnified Giving offers teaching students about philanthropy and the necessary skills needed to become a philanthropist.

Operation Cherrybend was the recipient of the grant this year.

Magnified Giving gave the students a base grant of $1,000. East Clinton’s students then raised another $250 — from bake sales at sporting events, restaurant fundraisers at Buffalo Wild Wings, and donations — to go toward the grant, which Magnified Giving also matched.

Tessa Bosier presented the check to Operation Cherrybend members through a Virtual Giving Ceremony on Tuesday.

But East Clinton didn’t stop there. Throughout the year, the students were involved in several projects allowing them to give back to their community.

They donated toiletry bags to Sugartree Ministries after hosting a drive at the school last year. They were also involved in a drive in which they collected items to send to our active military men and women overseas. They will give those items to a nonprofit, Yellow Ribbon Support Center this summer.

Tessa Bosier was awarded this year’s Roger Grein Student Philanthropy Award.

East Clinton has 12 students who participate regularly: Tessa Bosier, Gretchen Boggs, Jenna Stanley, Carah Anteck, Kenton Deaton, Justin Arnold, Kaylyn Deaton, Cheyenne Reed, Abigail Reynolds, Ashlyn Tate, Lex Frye, and Haylie Cooper-Riehle.

The program is facilitated by Casey Curtis. This is East Clinton’s ninth year in the program.

“These students worked hard all year and showed great pride in raising extra money to help support the non-profits they chose in and around Clinton County,” said Curtis.

The group held fundraisers at B-Dubs in Wilmington. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_IMG_0131.jpg The group held fundraisers at B-Dubs in Wilmington. The students donated items to Sugartree Ministries after hosting a drive at the school last year. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_IMG_0116.jpg The students donated items to Sugartree Ministries after hosting a drive at the school last year. The students do some shopping for good causes. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_IMG_0121.jpg The students do some shopping for good causes. The students do some shopping for good causes. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_IMG_0120.jpg The students do some shopping for good causes. Holding a virtual giving ceremony. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_IMG_0276.jpg Holding a virtual giving ceremony. Holding a virtual giving ceremony. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_IMG_0277.jpg Holding a virtual giving ceremony. The students donated items to Sugartree Ministries after hosting a drive at the school last year. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_IMG_0115.jpg The students donated items to Sugartree Ministries after hosting a drive at the school last year.

Students part of Magnified Giving program