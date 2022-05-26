United Outreach Ministry mission continues

WILMINGTON — The monthly, non-denominational gatherings — sponsored by United Outreach Ministry — are back.

After a brief hiatus during the winter months, Karen Isaac, ministry founder of Wilmington, announced the first gathering of 2022 will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 29 at Denver Williams Park, Shelter “B” at the rear of the main parking lot.

The evening of music, testimony and worship is open to all believers and non-believers, all denominations, faithful and occasional church-goers — to everyone.

The organizers and participants believe we were all created in God’s image, are equal in His eyes, and that we all have more in common than the superficial differences upon which some in today’s society focus. Attendees will find there is always an emphasis on God’s commandment to “Love one another.”

There will be complimentary hot dogs, chips, drinks and various other snacks available. Bring a blanket or lawn chair if you like.

Come out and enjoy an evening of fellowship with other residents of Wilmington and the surrounding communities. All are invited and welcome.