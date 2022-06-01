TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Wednesday, June 1, the 152nd day of 2022. There are 213 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On June 1, 1813, the mortally wounded commander of the USS Chesapeake, Capt. James Lawrence, gave the order, “Don’t give up the ship” during a losing battle with the British frigate HMS Shannon in the War of 1812.

On this date:

In 1533, Anne Boleyn, the second wife of King Henry VIII, was crowned as Queen Consort of England.

In 1792, Kentucky became the 15th state.

In 1796, Tennessee became the 16th state.

In 1812, President James Madison, in a message to Congress, recounted what he called Britain’s “series of acts hostile to the United States as an independent and neutral nation”; Congress ended up declaring war.

In 1916, Louis Brandeis took his seat as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, the first Jewish American to serve on the nation’s highest bench.

In 1943, a civilian flight from Portugal to England was shot down by Germany during World War II, killing all 17 people aboard, including actor Leslie Howard.

In 1957, Don Bowden, a student at the University of California at Berkeley, became the first American to break the four-minute mile during a meet in Stockton, California, in a time of 3:58.7.

In 1958, Charles de Gaulle became premier of France, marking the beginning of the end of the Fourth Republic.

In 1967, the Beatles album “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” was released.

In 1980, Cable News Network made its debut.

In 2009, General Motors filed for Chapter 11, becoming the largest U.S. industrial company to enter bankruptcy protection.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Pat Boone is 88. Actor Morgan Freeman is 85. Actor Brian Cox is 76. Rock musician Ronnie Wood is 75. Country singer Ronnie Dunn is 69. Actor Lisa Hartman Black is 66. Model-actor Heidi Klum is 49. Singer Alanis Morissette is 48. Americana singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile is 41. Actor-writer Amy Schumer is 41.