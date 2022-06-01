Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• #1 China Buffet, 1587 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, May 13. Follow-up.

Eight previous violations have been corrected.

Critical: The desserts are in pans over ice, but product is still 65°F-plus. All of these items come refrigerated, must be kept cold at 41°F or below. In reach-in cooler in kitchen, raw shrimp stored above ready-to-eat foods (mushrooms and broccoli). All foods must be stored in a manner to avoid any possible contamination. Rearranged while I was at the facility. The dish machine had a sanitizer level less than 50 ppm. When I arrived, employee was handling raw pork with bare hands. Employee was draining large container in prep sink then touched pork with bare hands. All food must be properly protected from hand contamination. Employees must wear gloves when handling raw product, and must wash hands between glove use.

Non-critical: No one at this facility has manager certification in food safety. Walk-in freezer door has ice around the seal. Large accumulation of ice on floor of walk-in and in plastic containers on the top shelf.

Follow-up: Approx. June 13.

• Cowan Lake State Park Commissary, 1756 Osborn Road, Wilmington, May 20.

Critical: Food staff not able to answer food safety questions (How to use test strips? What temperature and when to use thermometers?) Food safety training with food staff to increase knowledge. Will share food safety info sheets and posters. Candy for sale (peanut butter cups and honey lollipops) missing labels for retail sale (including allergen and ingredient info). Removed.

Non-critical: Latex gloves found in use. Latex gloves not permitted in food service operation. Corrected. Household equipment found in food service operation ( pressure cooker). Only commercial and properly certified equipment may be used. Corrected. MaxxCold freezer has frost deposits near door seals. Top inner surface of microwave had food debris accumulations.

Follow-up: June 17.

• McDonald’s, 201 W. Main St., Blanchester, May 19. Complaint. Received complaint regarding “facility being dirty, employee putting hand inside of cup before serving, and floors being dirty.”

Critical: Several items that were missing stickers (lettuce, bacon and pancakes) and several items that were improperly dated/expired (pancakes, tea, bakery items, cones). All product must be properly dated and either used or discarded by date/time). Gnats were present in room with soda boxes and saw a few in kitchen by prep area.

Non-critical: Wall behind fryers (chicken) was dirty. Floors in prep area (sandwich making) were dirty. Wall by ice cream machine was dirty.

Follow-up: Approx. June 16.

• Family Dollar, 105 E. Main St., Clarksville, May 19. Follow-up.

Previous violation was corrected.

Non-critical: 60+ lights were burnt out. All facilities must be provided with adequate lighting fixtures that are maintained in good working order.

• Ole Town Tavern, 26 N. South St., Wilmington, May 13. Everything looks good. Thank you!

