Throwback Thursday: ‘Orion Banquet’

These are some highlights from the News Journal on June 2, 1977:

Nationally

‘Find two more supper club bodies’

“SOUTHGATE, Ky. (AP) — A swarm of flies drew investigators to two more charred bodies hidden by debris last Wednesday, raising the death toll in the Beverly Hills Supper Club to 61.” Mrs. Lenoara Hill Gentry and Mrs. Charlene Matthews, both of Cincinnati, were part of a 105-member choral group. The other members escaped the fire.

Locally

‘Schutt, Rapasky top Wilmington students’

“Two-hundred sixty-eight graduates were awarded honors and diplomas at Wilmington High School’s 104th commencement exercises, held Wednesday night at Hermann Court.

“Walter (Butch) Peelle, Wilmington city councilman and area businessman, addressed the graduates and the capacity audience. Peelle, a former West Locust Street Elementary mathematics teacher and a WHS alumnus, was chosen as the speaker by vote of the class. He was introduced by Superintendent Rodger O. Borror.

“Graduating with highest honor” of 4.0 and above were Robert Barclay Schutt and Teresa Helen Rapasky, as well as Victor Allen Bartodej, Gary Wayne Dawson, Edwina Faye Gauche, Catherine Anne Guzzi, Christopher Lee Hunt, Kimberly Kroll, Nancy Sue Morand, Michael Jeri Oglesbee, Cindy Rene Ramseyer, and Christopher Adair Robinson.

• Blanchester Welcome Wagon members met including Phyllis Bates, Linda Beckman, June Bowling, Judy Brumbaugh, Dianne Horner, Ruth Johnson, Barb Lane, Linda Larrick, Susan McHenry, Bryanne Peck, Diana Fulkerson, Clair Hacker and Phyllis Oliver.

• Sabina Barn Theatre announced its third season would feature “Fiddler on the Roof”, “Ah, Wilderness” and “See How they Run.” Dinner theatre season tickets were $20 and theatre-only season tickets $6.75.

• Local deaths included: Rodney Scott, 83, of Wilmington; Louis Lieurance, 89, of Wilmington; Ella Gray, 58, of Clarksville; and Maxine Bailey of Blanchester.

• Coming soon to the Murphy Theatre was Best Picture Academy Award winner “Rocky”, while at the Wilmington Drive-in were “Young Frankenstein” as well as “Old Dracula.”

This photo is simply titled, "Orion Banquet." Can you tell us more? Share it at [email protected] The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society.