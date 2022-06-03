TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Friday, June 3, the 154th day of 2022. There are 211 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On June 3, 1989, Chinese army troops began their sweep of Beijing to crush student-led pro-democracy demonstrations.

On this date:

In 1888, the poem “Casey at the Bat” by Ernest Lawrence Thayer was first published in the San Francisco Daily Examiner.

In 1937, Edward, The Duke of Windsor, who had abdicated the British throne, married Wallis Simpson in a private ceremony in Monts, France.

In 1962, Air France Flight 007, a U.S.-bound Boeing 707, crashed while attempting to take off from Orly Airport near Paris; all but two of the 132 people aboard were killed.

In 1965, astronaut Edward H. White became the first American to “walk” in space during the flight of Gemini 4.

In 2008, Barack Obama claimed the Democratic presidential nomination, speaking in the same St. Paul, Minnesota, arena where Republicans would be holding their national convention in September 2008.

In 2011, physician-assisted suicide advocate Dr. Jack Kevorkian died at a Michigan hospital at 83. Actor James Arness (TV: “Gunsmoke”), 88, died in Brentwood, California.

In 2016, heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali died at a hospital in Scottsdale, Arizona, at age 74.

In 2020, prosecutors charged three more police officers in the death of George Floyd and filed a new, tougher charge of second-degree murder against Derek Chauvin, the officer who was caught on video pressing his knee to Floyd’s neck. (Chauvin would be convicted on all charges.)

Today’s Birthdays: Rock singer Ian Hunter (Mott The Hoople) is 83. World Golf Hall of Famer Hale Irwin is 77. Singer Eddie Holman is 76. Actor Tristan Rogers is 76. Musician Too Slim (Riders in the Sky) is 74. Singer Suzi Quatro is 72. Singer Deneice Williams is 72. Singer Dan Hill is 68. TV host Anderson Cooper is 55. Country singer Jamie O’Neal is 54. Tennis player Rafael Nadal is 36.