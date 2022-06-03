Clinton County Women’s Club awards scholarships, names officers

The Clinton County Women’s Club announces the officers for 2022-2023; from left are: Mary Camp, Secretary; Jo Slocum, President; Thelma Ledford, Vice President; and Phyllis Kidd, Treasurer.

The Clinton County Women’s Club announced on Wednesday the recipients who were awarded the scholarship for 2022: Zoie Stanforth will attend Wright State University studying Early Childhood Education; Abigayle Steed will attend Miami University studying Nursing; Zainne Cowin will attend Wittenberg University studying Psychology and Criminology; and Kelsi Lilly will attend Kettering College studying Nursing. From left are Patti Cook and Thelma Ledford; scholarship awardees Zoie Stanforth, Abigayle Steed, Zainne Cowin, and Kelsi Lilly; and Mary Camp.

Submitted article

