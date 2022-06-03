Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Bob Evans Restaurant, 1075 East Side Drive, Wilmington, May 17. Follow-up (fire).

Critical: To-go reach-in cooler at front service counter had air temperature of 65°F. Dressing cups were discarded. Equipment was placed out-of-order until can be repaired. 44°F cherries, 44°F butter (salad prep cooler). Person In Charge monitoring and discarding if not reaching under 41°F. Product lowered to 40°F at end of inspection. Aerosol can of furniture cleaner found on top of ice making machine. PIC removed.

Non-critical: Dispensing containers (hot chocolate, cappuccino) in hot beverage machine missing common name labels. Door seals, handles, components of reach-in coolers and prep equipment have food debris accumulations on cook line. Trash debris on ground surrounding dumpsters outside. All the dumpster lids are not closed. Trash cans in food service operation have food debris accumulations in bottoms and handles. Lights nonworking in the following areas: two in dry stock room; one above hand sink; one in vent hood. Floor and equipment on cook line has food debris and other accumulations. Dry stock room has clutter or disorganized that prevents cleaning. Shelf in walk-in freezer (bottom) is broken. Not able to keep food six inches above floor.

• Pilot Travel Center, 5772 US 68 North, Wilmington, May 16.

Critical: No verification available that employees know when to report illness. Employee bagging ice: no gloves, did use scoop, but dropped (clamp and bag ice goes in and didn’t wash hands) items and continued to bag/scoop ice. Never washed hands or wore gloves. All employees who handle ready-to-eat foods must wear gloves and wash hands. Ice dispenser on soda machine is dirty on inside. Container of cranberry juice was dated April 26. All product must be discarded or used by date on product.

Non-critical: Employees not wearing hair restraints. Cabinets under coffee maker were dirty and had towel in bottom that had stain. All towels must be removed. Towels can only be used as wiping cloths and stored in sanitizer solution when not in use. Trash on floor of walk-in cooler and freezer in back room. Floors and walls in back room were dirty.

Follow-up: Approx. June 13.

• Clinton County Community Action Early Learning Center, 1600 Alex Road, Wilmington, May 18.

Non-critical: Cloth was used to set cleaned dishes on to air dry. Only surfaces capable of being washed, rinsed and sanitized can be used as an air drying surface. Refuse observed on ground next to dumpster. One lid was open on dumpster. Dumpster lids must be closed and area maintained clean.

• CVS Pharmacy, 120 E. Main St., Wilmington, May 18.

Non-critical: Refuse on ground next to dumpster. Lid open on dumpster. Dumpster must be closed and area maintained clean.

Notes: Awaiting final installation steps on cooking vent hood and installation of food prep sink. Parents supplying lunch and Head Start (main) supplying lunch for eligible clients. Prepackaged snacks served.

