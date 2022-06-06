WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between May 30 and June 3:

• Celso Espiritusanto Rijo, 48, of Laurel, Maryland, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,075, assessed $170 court costs. Espiritusanto Rijo must complete two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. An O.V.I.-high test and a marked lane violation were dismissed.

• Hemanta Sunar, 20, of Blacklick, control of a physical while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Sunar must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. An O.V.I.-low breathylizer and a marked lane violation were dismissed.

• Jason Leasher, 45, of Wilmington, driving under 12 point suspension, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $350, assessed $170 court costs. Leasher must part in two years of non-reporting probation and must not commit any more driving offenses in Clinton County for two years.

• Brandon Allen, 29, of Monroe, drug paraphernalia, fined $150, assessed $170 court costs. A drug possession charge was dismissed.

• Dylan Fawley, 23, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, fined $200, assessed $340 court costs. The cases were waived by Fawley.

• Jerrod Zinn, 20, of Wilmington, going 100 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Zinn.

• Trevor Ball, 21, of Mount Gilead, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Ball.

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

