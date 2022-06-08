13th Senior Awareness Fair upcoming

WILMINGTON — Clinton County Community Action is in the planning stages of the 13th Annual Senior Awareness Fair set for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, June 22 at the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Aging Up Center on North Nelson Avenue.

The goal of the event is to provide information to Clinton County Senior Citizens on services available to them. Vendors will have program information available to them and the guest speaker will be from the local CASA program.

The center will be selling their famous pressed chicken sandwiches for lunch.

If anyone is interested in participating, please contact Community Action at 937-382-8365.