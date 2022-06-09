Throwback Thursday: Candy for sale

These are some highlights from the News Journal on June 8, 1962:

Locally

‘Citizens Protest as CCWC Presents Water Rate Plans’

“Some 60 persons, several of them critically vocal, jammed City Council chambers Thursday night and heard the Clinton County Water Co. renew its request for a 71 percent gross revenue rate boost. No action was taken.

“The company put it this way: If the City of Wilmington will grant the increase, the company will agree to establish within two years an additional water supply facility which will make available a two million-gallon daily water supply. … For the average 4,000-gallon per month user, now paying $3.06, the new rate would be $5.95. If the expansion were effected, a 40 percent additional boost would bring the average user’s rate to $8.33.”

‘Caesar Creek Eyed as Source For City Water’

“Another possible source of water for Wilmington came to light at Thursday night’s meeting. The source: Caesar’s Creek watershed which runs through a corner of Clinton County at New Burlington.” The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers stated “the possible creation of a dam somewhere along the stream” could supply “Wilmington with a maximum of 80 million gallons of water daily — 80 times its present capacity.”

• “Country Living At Its Best In Lakewood, Wilmington’s fastest growing subdivision” was advertised by Smith-Babb-Seaman Co. with new homes for $17,500 including three bedrooms, den or 4th bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms and 1,860 square feet.

• Snow Motor Sales on Howard Street in Sabina advertised the Plymouth Valiant was lower priced than the Olds F-85, Buick Special, Pontiac Tempest, Mercury Comet, Chevy II, Rambler Classic, Corvair, and Falcon.

• Showing at the Murphy Theatre was Chubby Checker in “Don’t Knock the Twist” and New York Yankees’ stars Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris in “Safe at Home!”

• Mr. and Mrs. Cecil J. Uible of New Vienna were celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

