Beauty follows beastly rain

Clinton County avoided any tornadoes Wednesday afternoon and evening, but the area was hit hard with storms and showers.

Between about 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., “several rounds of storms” pelted the county with rainfall between just over an inch up to 1.5 inches, according to Meteorologist Kristen Cassady of the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The NWS reported Wednesday night that it “received numerous damage reports from the storms” as well as “several reports and pictures of tornadoes” in Southwest Ohio, and it would be conducting damage surveys to assess the situations.

The NWS confirmed Wednesday night that a tornado touched down in Miami County near West Milton and Tipp City.

The NWS added, “Additional damage is believed to have been caused by tornadoes, and storm surveys will seek to confirm and clarify these details as necessary” including in southeastern Darke County, in Brown County near Sardinia, in Clark County, and in Hocking County.

