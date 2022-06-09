Rotary learns of future aeroengine hospital

Clinton County Port Authority Executive Director Dan Evers spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club — which meets Tuesdays at noon at the CMH meeting room — about a new joint venture at the Wilmington Air Park.

GA Telesis, LLC, a global aviation services integrator, announced that it has entered into a joint venture agreement with Wilmington-based Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG) — a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services — to build a GA Telesis Specialized Procedures Aeroengine Hospital (SPAH).

The SPAH will be capable of inducting more than 200 engines per year. The SPAH will target engines manufactured by General Electric, Pratt & Whitney, International Aero Engine, and CFM International and will initially offer these services:

Dan stated that it took multiple Ohio agencies to help put the deal together. He also stated that sites across the U.S. were considered and he is thrilled that Wilmington was chosen as the site.

Rotarian and Port Authority Executive Director Dan Evers spoke to the club. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_IMG_1159.jpg Rotarian and Port Authority Executive Director Dan Evers spoke to the club. Submitted photo