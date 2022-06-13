New author speaks to English Club

English Club met June 3 at McCoy’s Small Party House. Hostesses Joyce Peters, Nancy Bernard and Frances Sharp greeted 17 members to the luncheon.

The tables were decorated with fabric barn quilt squares as a centerpiece with a small American flag at each place setting.

President Jane Walker called the meeting to order, followed by the blessing given by Sharon Breckel.

Nancy Bernard introduced Wannetta Hartman, a retired teacher and newly published author. Wannetta shared she had always enjoyed writing. She read some selections of her book “Teach Mankind to Fish.” Homelessness and surviving are the main themes in the story.

The business meeting followed with answering the roll call and everyone telling of their favorite place to go for vacation.

Other reports were read and health updates of members given.

Our next meeting will be July 1 at McCoy’s Small Party House with Barbara Ostermeier and Connie Townsend to be the hostesses.

From left are Helen Starkey, Carolyn Horan, and, seated, Wannetta Hartman. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_IMG_0432.jpg From left are Helen Starkey, Carolyn Horan, and, seated, Wannetta Hartman. Submitted photo