Local Briefs: Starbuck Road to be closed; WCS sets interviews with supt. candidates; locals earn Cedarville degrees, honors; CCCAP sets meeting

WCS to interview supt. candidates

The Wilmington City Schools Board of Education has scheduled special board meetings to conduct interviews for the position of superintendent.

The interviews will be held in executive session to consider the employment of a public employee in the Board Room at Central Office, 341 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.

They are scheduled for: 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 15; 5 p.m. Thursday, June 16; and 7 a.m. Monday, June 20.

Starbuck road to be closed

Starbuck Road will be closed for a bridge replacement beginning Tuesday, June 21, weather permitting, the Clinton County Engineer’s Office announced.

This bridge is located between US 22 and Prairie Road in Union Township. The last address accessible from the north (Prairie) is 985 Starbuck Road and the last address accessible from the south (US22) is 738 Starbuck Road.

The project is anticipated to take five weeks, weather permitting

Locals earn Cedarville degrees, honors

Local students graduated from Cedarville University in spring 2022 with an undergraduate degree: From Wilmington — Madison Adkins, Nursing; Morgan Bryant Brads, Social Work; and Grace Richer, Early Child Education; and, from New Vienna — Ethan Harrington, Nursing.

Samantha Gross of Wilmington graduated with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree.

Local students named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Cedarville are: Wilmington — Madison Adkins, Andrew Brads, Morgan Bryant Brads, Zachary Davis, Local Nelson, and Grace Richer; Blanchester — Rebekah Shelton; and, New Vienna — Ethan Harrington.

CCCAP sets next meeting

Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc. will hold a board of trustees meeting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 22 at 100 Commons Lane, Wilmington. The meeting will be held in-person and is open to the public.