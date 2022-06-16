Port Authority named a ‘Best Workplace in Ohio’ third consecutive year

WILMINGTON — For the third consecutive year, the Clinton County Port Authority has been selected by Ohio Business Magazine as a “Best Workplace in Ohio.”

The magazine’s annual program recognizes workplaces in a variety of categories, with the Port Authority honored as a government entity with fewer than 50 employees.

Nominations, which were submitted in May, collected information about employee engagement, benefits, and awards and recognitions. A committee compiled by the magazine selected the winners.

“The Clinton County Port Authority Board has enabled and encouraged a true team culture both among the staff, and in collaboration with entities throughout the county,” said Beth Huber, Clinton County Port Authority Acting Executive Director. “The ‘Best Workplaces’ recognition, particularly now, means so much to all of us.”

In all, 56 Ohio businesses were included in the rankings in categories based on size (companies with fewer than 50 employees, with 50 to 200 employees, and with more than 200 employees) and type of business (public, private, nonprofit, and government).

The Clinton County Port Authority was the only business recognized in Clinton County, and one of only three government entities in the state recognized. The statewide winners included businesses in retail, professional services, healthcare, dining, personal care, and entertainment.

“To receive this recognition three years in a row is validation of what we here at the Port Authority have known all along,” said Ruth Brindle, staff member with the Economic Development Program. “I am continually grateful to the Board of Directors for their support, which plays a large part in making this a ‘Best Workplace’.”

“Ohio is as full of successful and diverse workplaces as it is brimming with vibrant, unique communities,” stated Ohio Business Magazine in the article announcing the winners. “The ‘Best Workplaces in Ohio’ award demonstrates what makes the state a great place to work.”

The Summer edition of the magazine is being distributed now, and highlights many of the companies and institutions recognized as Best Workplaces, including the Port Authority, a place where employees feel valued, and value the organization.

About the Clinton County Port Authority

The Clinton County Port Authority is a special purpose government formed to operate transportation infrastructure and lead economic development efforts.

Designated by Clinton County, the City of Wilmington, and the Wilmington CIC as the lead economic development agency for the county, it coordinates with the Dayton Development Coalition and JobsOhio to attract jobs to, and retain jobs in, the area.

It owns and operates the Wilmington Air Park, an integrated aviation and logistics business park located on 1,900 acres with nearly three million square feet of industrial, office and hangar space, which was named Best Airport in Ohio in 2020 and 2021.

Learn more at www.ChooseClintonCountyOH.org .

