Three awarded Clinton County Retired Teachers Association Scholarships

Congratulations to the three recipients of the Clinton County Retired Teachers Association Scholarship for 2022-23.

The scholarship committee selected three amazing young adults that shared their passion for children and enthusiasm for learning through their essays and interviews. We believe the future of education is in excellent hands.

• Tessa Bosier, from East Clinton, will be attending Ohio University and majoring in Early Childhood Education.

• Bryce Bandow, from Blanchester, will be attending Wright State University and will be majoring in Middle School and Special Education.

• Jenna Taylor, from Wilmington, will be attending Indiana University, and will be majoring in Secondary History Education.

These outstanding future teachers also gave excellent speeches at the meeting on June 15. Along with a delicious lunch at Aging Up Community Center, a gift basket raffle was held to raise money for the scholarships.

Special thanks to Spillway Lodge, Pot Luck Nursery and several members for donating items for the baskets.

The selection committee was Joyce Kelly, Chairman, Harry Brumbaugh, Michelle Howell, Rick Kendall, and Kathy Vincent.

Thank you, committee, for a job well done.

From left are Bryce Bandow, Joyce Kelly, Tessa Bosier, and Jenna Taylor. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_IMG_0069.jpg-CCRTA-2022-2023.pg_.jpg From left are Bryce Bandow, Joyce Kelly, Tessa Bosier, and Jenna Taylor. Submitted photo