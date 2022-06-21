Clinton County Health District gives its 1st COVID vaccine injection for youngest group

WILMINGTON — On Tuesday morning the Clinton County Health Department (CCHD) administered its first COVID-19 vaccine for children in the age range between ages 6 months and 5 years old.

Clinton County Health Commissioner Pamela Walker-Bauer said, “We are very excited to finally serve this last age group. This is an emotional victory for the CCHD team as we have worked hard over the last 2.5 years to save as many lives, and quality of life as possible. We have lost over 1 million souls in our country and the grief has impacted us all.”

The location of the vaccination shot for children is based on their muscle size — in younger children, it is given in the thigh which allows the muscle to be used to work out any kind of soreness, according to CCHD Public Nursing Director Monica Wood, RN.

Clinton County Health District’s COVID vaccinations for this age group are available by appointment only. Parents or guardians can schedule online at https://healow.com/apps/provider/healthdepartment-clintoncounty-2050445 .

Parents and guardians may also schedule by calling the CCHD nursing team at 937-382-7221.

The CCHD is located in the Clinton County Annex Building at 111 South Nelson Avenue in Wilmington.

In the photo Clinton County Health District Public Nursing Director Monica Wood, left, administers a Moderna dose to 2-year-old Evan Hayes while his mother and Public Health Nurse Hannah Hayes holds him.