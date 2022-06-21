CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 7:25 a.m. on June 16, a 32-year-old Port William female reported her boyfriend violated a protection order against him. According to the report, the 33-year-old male violated the order after “leaving a handwritten letter for her in the mailbox.” No further details were listed.

• At 5:30 p.m. on June 14, a Michigan-based company reported items were stolen from a work trailer in Union Township. The report indicates $4,045 worth of items were stolen. No further details were listed.

• At 9:39 p.m on June 12, deputies received a report of vandalism occurring at a Hornbeam Road in Sabina/Wilson Township. According to the report, a deadbolt lock and door handle were forcibly removed from the residence. A 62-year-old Washington Court House male was listed as a suspect. The report indicates the victim and suspect are brothers.

