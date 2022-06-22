Local Briefs: WCS board sets next meeting

WCS board sets next meeting

The Wilmington City School Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 7:15 a.m. Monday, June 27 in the Board Room at Central Office, 341 S. Nelson Ave.

All meetings are open to the public.

If you wish to address the board at the meeting on a non-agenda item, you must notify Treasurer Kim DeWeese at 937-283-7493 no later than 4 p.m. on Thursday prior to the meeting. If you wish to address the board on agenda items, please notify the treasurer any time prior to the meeting.

Clark Twp. sets special meeting

Clark Township Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. Friday, June 24 at the township building. The purpose of this meeting is to pass resolutions for tax levies.

Stone Road open

The bridge maintenance has been completed on Stone Road and the road is now open, according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office.

Green Twp. to meet

Green Township will be having its July 4 meeting at 8 a.m. due to the holiday.