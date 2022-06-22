Severe Thunderstorm Warning for part of area

The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Warren County in southwestern Ohio…

Northwestern Clinton County in southwestern Ohio…

Southwestern Greene County in west central Ohio…

Until 4:45 PM EDT, according to the Clinton County EMA; the area is also under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 p,m, it as just announced.

At 3:37 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Xenia, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines.

Locations impacted include…

Xenia, Wilmington, Bellbrook, Wilberforce, New Jasper, Harveysburg, Spring Valley, Bowersville, Port William, Centerville, Paintersville, Bloomington, Lumberton, Middleton Corner, Mount Holly, Roxanna, Oakland, Oldtown, Ogden and Kingman.

This includes I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 43 and 59.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_NWS-logo-1-1-3.jpg