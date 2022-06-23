Throwback Thursday: Soap box speed racer

These are some highlights from the News Journal on June 23, 1932:

Nationally

‘Democrats Put Economic Issue Above Dry Law’

“CHICAGO (AP) — Presidential candidates thickened on the convention scene today, lessening not a whit the uncertainty of whom the Democrats will name to oppose Hoover and Curtis.

“While the Roosevelt forces were taking command of the resolutions committee and endeavoring to raise economic issues above prohibition on the campaign trail”, Gov. William Murray of Missouri said he did not know who the party would nominate, “but it would not be Roosevelt.”

‘M.R. Denver Delegate At Large to Convention’

“COLUMBUS (AP) — “Eight of Ohio’s delegates-at-large to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next week, due to the desire of the National committee to give women equal representation in at least part of the party’s counsel’s, will have only one-half vote each.”

One of those delegates was Matt R. Denver of Wilmington, a banker who “has been one of the war horses of the party for more than 25 years … He served two terms in Congress and was chairman of the Clinton County executive committee almost 40 years.”

Locally

‘County O.N.G. To Go To Mines’

“Twenty-three members of Company F, 147th Infantry, Ohio National Guard, of Blanchester, with First Lieutenant Dan Sears in command, will entrain Friday at 9:29 a.m. on the B&O [Railroad] for Nelsonville, where it will go on duty in the eastern Ohio mine area, where a strike is in progress.”

• Brandenburg Chevrolet Sales in Wilmington advertised 1928 to 1930 Fords and Chevrolets for $135-$285 as well as “1 School Buss (sic). Will Seat 25 Pupils. $150.”

• “Summer band concerts will begin at Sabina Thursday, June 30 with the school band under the direction of Charles Toops of Wilmington, in the absence of John Goodrich, who is attending school during the summer.

• The Six and Twenty Club was set to meet with “Hostess: Mrs. E.C. Linton; and Leaders: Mesdames Stumin and Miller.”

Conversation Club would meet with “Hostess: Miss Florence Austin, Columbus Street; and Leader: Mrs. Thurman Miller.”

The Chapter F P.E.O. would meet with “Mrs. Luther Lukens, West Main Street, serving in the role of hostess” and “the program in the hands of Mrs. Harry Ficke.”

• Showing at the Murphy Theatre were Douglas Fairbanks Jr. in “Union Depot” and Jean Harlow in “Three Wise Girls.”

