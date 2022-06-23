Ohio’s jobless down 400 for week

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans filed 10,895 initial traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 400 fewer than the previous week, according to numbers announced Thursday by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Approximately 4,017 of those have been flagged for more stringent identity verification, to ensure they are not fraudulent.

Ohioans filed 33,283 continued traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 1,600 more than the previous week.

The total number of traditional claims filed June 12-18 was 44,178.

Ohio’s unemployment rate in May was 3.9%. The national unemployment rate in May was 3.6%.

Ohio’s labor force participation rate in April was 62.0%. The national labor force participation rate in May was 62.3%.

The latest Ohio unemployment numbers as reported by the state.