Mobile mammography services here

On Wednesday, Clinton County Community Action Program, through a partnership with the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital, provided mobile mammogram services to 18 Clinton County residents. The mobile mammography van is scheduled to return two more times during 2022. For information please contact Community Action at 937-382-8365.

