Community Action’s Jacobs earns HCCP certification

Amanda Jacobs received her HCCP certification, which is a designated award for housing management. She is a Supportive Services Coordinator for Clinton County Community Action, where she assists in the housing department. The HCCP certification requires in-depth training and testing.

