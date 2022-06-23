Community Action’s Jacobs earns HCCP certification

Amanda Jacobs received her HCCP certification, which is a designated award for housing management. She is a Supportive Services Coordinator for Clinton County Community Action, where she assists in the housing department. The HCCP certification requires in-depth training and testing.
