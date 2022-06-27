County roads set to be repaved

CLINTON COUNTY — The Clinton County Engineer’s Office will begin its annual road resurfacing program Thursday, June 30, weather permitting.

This program prioritizes roads to be resurfaced based upon the condition of the asphalt under criteria set forth by the Ohio Department of Transportation, according to a news release from the Engineer’s Office.

Cox Paving Company was awarded the paving contract for approximately $1 million to complete this project. The project is scheduled for completion in 30 days.

Roads to be paved are:

• Airport Road

• Beechwood Road

• Bourgraf Drive

• Ferneau Drive

• Lebanon Road

• N. George Road

• Skimming Drive

• Starbuck Road

• Weil Way

Resurfaced roads will include new edge and centerline striping, and where appropriate, safety-edge and centerline raised pavement markers.

Rolling lane closures will be encountered during construction, but local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.

Starbuck Road will experience rolling full-width closures, with emergency traffic maintained.Signage will be posted and flaggers will direct traffic.

Motorists are asked to use caution as they travel through these construction zones.

The Engineer’s Office thank you for your patience and understanding as they work to complete these paving projects as efficiently as possible.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_CC-Engineer-Office.jpg