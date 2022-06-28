CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Wendy’s, 1055 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, June 14.

Complaint received regarding “Grilled chicken sandwich was purchased at drive-thru on Saturday, June 11. When sandwich was opened, it was full of bugs.” Checked chicken in freezer and on service line. Chicken in freezer appeared fine. On service line, grilled chicken was 160°F. Grilled chicken does have seasoning on outside of product that is black (maybe pepper, but is larger grain than normal). No issues with grilled chicken.

Critical: Tomatoes on salad side of line were 45°F, ranch sauce was 53.5°F. Shredded cheese 45°F on counter with lemonade and chili. All TCS (Time/Temperature Controlled) foods must be held cold at 41°F or below or hot at 135°F or above to help reduce bacterial growth. Salad cooler/bottom also being used to store lemonade and tea and cooler was 54°F. In the walk-in cooler, beans were to be discarded June 9, sauce labeled discard June 9. Cooked crumbled hamburger not dated, cheese sauce in container not dated, apples have discard date June 12, strawberries discard date June 10? There were gnats in facility by used oil tank, prep sink, by microwave and by front counter and drive-thru window. Please contact licensed pest control operator to address issue.

Non-critical: Employees not wearing hair restraints (three employees with long hair hanging in ponytails, one employee with beard). Cooler (salad service line) is 54°F and product on the line is not cold. Floor tile cracked/missing by deep fryer and area filled with grease. Wall behind 3-sink dirty. Floor by used oil container dirty.

Follow-up: Approx. July 12.

• Sabina Subway, 31 E. Washington St., Sabina, June 13. Follow-up.

None of the previous violations have been corrected.

Non-critical: No employee at this facility has manager certification in food safety. Employees not wearing hair restraints. Reach-in cooler has water in bottom of unit in the back. Walk-in freezer has ice build-up on top shelf, floor and up in unit itself. Faucet on 3-compartment sink is leaking. Cracked floor tile in kitchen. Floor in kitchen (around the edges) is dirty. Hole in wall behind soda machine.

Follow-up: Approx. July 11.

• Beaugard’s Bar B Que, 975 S. South St., Wilmington, June 15.

No violations at this time.

• Wilmington Bowling Center, 2667 SR 22/3, Wilmington, June 13.

Everything looks good!

