ODOT: Roadwork set for next week

Through the week ending July 9, the following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County. All work will be contingent upon the weather.

For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

New impacts

E. Baldwin Street (Blanchester) SRTS — As part of the Safe Routes to School (SRTS) program, a sidewalk improvement project on E. Baldwin Street, between N. Broadway and N. Columbia streets in Blanchester. Crews will be working daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; however, there should be little to no impact to traffic. All work is scheduled to be completed in late summer.

S.R. 28 Culvert Replacement — At Tar Pike Road, between U.S. 68 at Midland and Dudley Road near Blanchester. Effective Monday, July 18, S.R. 28 will be closed for up to 30 days. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 133 at Blanchester, S.R. 730, S.R. 350 and U.S. 68 at Cuba. Tar Pike Road will also be closed at its junction with S.R. 28, and motorists may detour to the north by way of 2nd Creek Road.

Continuing impacts

S.R. 124 Culvert Replacement — Between Simkins and West roads, just north of the Clinton-Highland County line. S.R. 124 is closed through early July, and traffic is being detoured via S.R. 124, U.S. 50 and S.R. 134 in Highland County. All associated work is scheduled to be completed by early fall.

S.R. 380 Bridge Rehabilitation — Over Little Creek, between Creek and Lebanon roads, just north of U.S. 22. Traffic is being maintained with temporary signals. The project is scheduled to be completed in late fall 2022.

U.S. 22 (Rombach Avenue) Urban Paving — Construction of a loon for eastbound traffic at the Progress Way intersection in Wilmington, a shared use path along the south side of U.S. 22, and paving between Oak Street and the Wilmington corporation limit. Lane restrictions are in effect within the work zone for paving operations, and traffic is being maintained in a minimum of one lane in each direction. All work is scheduled to be completed by summer of 2022.

U.S. 68 (South Street) Signalization — On U.S. 68 (South Street) at the intersections with U.S. 22/3 (Locust/Main Streets) and Sugar Tree Street in Wilmington. Work has resumed with shoulder and sidewalk work in either direction at each intersection. Traffic will be maintained during hours of operation; however, intermittent restrictions will be in effect, as well as short-term closures of parking areas and turn lanes at various intervals. All work is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2022.

