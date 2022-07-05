‘Long Live the Queen’ at Six and Twenty

Six and Twenty Club met at the First Christian Church in Wilmington on July 1. The meeting was conducted by the president, Cindy Petrich, and minutes of the previous meeting read by Mindy Henson.

Margie McMullen was both hostess and program leader. Her program was on the book, “Long Live the Queen: 23 Rules for Living” by Bryan Kozlowski.

The book reveals how the queen deals with stress, her attitude toward food and exercise, how she lives and thrives in her demanding role, and how the monarch has kept strong. She rose to the throne in 1952 at the age of 25 upon the unexpected death of her father, King George vi .

This year Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor is celebrating 70 years on the throne, her Platinum Jubilee. She is considered the most reliable, unflappable, least complaining monarch in history. It is the simplicity and sense of purpose with which she lives each day that makes her life so remarkable. She is the longest-reigning monarch in the world.

Not only has Elizabeth risen to the increasing modern challenge or the crown, she has accepted more red boxes, shaken more hands, and visited more countries than any other predecessor. She has kept her life-long vow to “give of myself, heart and soul, to my duties.every day of my life.”

Blue hydrangeas from the garden of the hostess arranged in a pewter vase graced the table. Individually wrapped Laura’s cookies were available for take home.