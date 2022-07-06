CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 33-year-old Port William male for allegedly violating a protection order at 5:56 p.m. on June 24. According to the report, the arrest was made around U.S. 68 North and State Route 73 in Wilmington/Union Township while on a routine patrol. A 32-year-old female was listed as a victim.

• At 1:23 p.m. on July 1, the New Vienna Library reported unknown subjects broke into their vacant building on West Main Street and destroyed “several items.” No further details were listed.

• At 2:37 a.m. on July 4, deputies received a report of a possible accidental shooting that had occurred on U.S. 22 West in Wilmington/Adams Township. A 37-year-old Orient man is listed as a victim who had apparent minor injuries.

• At 7:48 p.m. on July 2, deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in Port William on the report of an assault. According to the report, a 47-year-old Wilmington male was allegedly assaulted by a 45-year-old Port William male. No further details were listed.

• At 4:54 p.m. on June 27, a 40-year-old Blanchester/Marion Township female reported she was being harassed at her home on Tar Pike Road. The report lists two Blanchester females — ages 58 and 40 — as the suspects. No injuries were reported and neither drugs or alcohol were suspected to be involved.

• At 5 p.m. on June 29, deputies responded to a Midland/Jefferson Township residence on Valley Street for the report of juveniles breaking into a vacant house. The report lists three juvenile suspects — two 10-year-olds and one 13-year-old — all from Midland. A BB gun and $1,225 worth of assorted jewelry, chains, and necklaces were listed as stolen items. One of the victims is a 44-year-old Midland male.

• At 5:10 a.m. on June 24, deputies responded to a domestic dispute at a residence on State Route 350 in Washington Township. According to the report, a 26-year-old female claimed she was “pushed and punched” in the face by her mother’s boyfriend. The deputies did not observe any marks on her face, “just a small scratch on her neck”, according to the report. The subject did pick up a knife for protection. The boyfriend had left the property. Deputies made contact with the boyfriend who advised the subject and her mother were arguing. After hearing the mother scream, the boyfriend found the daughter had “(the mother) against the refrigerator choking her”, according to the report. The boyfriend had attempted to push the daughter away “she swung at him”. The boyfriend advised he never hit the daughter. The mother provided a similar statement. The mother didn’t want the daughter charged but just trespassed from the property. The daughter left the property.

• At 2:47 p.m. on June 30, a 60-year-old Port William male advised of suspicious activity occurring in his bank account. According to the report, two checks for $1,995.56 (totaling $3,991.12) were stolen. No further details were added.

• At 11:19 a.m. on June 30, a 78-year-old Wilmington/Washington Township male reported he couldn’t locate a firearm and believed it was stolen. The report indicates it was a Ruger EC9s handgun that was stolen along with a waistband holster with a strap. The incident took place at the victim’s residence on West Champlin Road.

