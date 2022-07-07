Piano concert at Seventh-day Adventist

WILMINGTON — Dr. Calvin Taylor, pianist and recording artist, will present the musical worship service “Holy Scripture — Alive with Sounds of Music” at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16 at the Wilmington Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4394 SR 73, Wilmington. The public is invited to attend.

Taylor has toured throughout the world, performing in North and South America, Europe, Ukraine, and the Far East.

Holding degrees in music from Oberlin Conservatory, the University of Michigan, and the University of Kentucky, Calvin has authored several music books, including Spirituals for Piano, The Patriotic Piano, Spiritual Suite for Organ, Sacred Classics, Spirituals for Worship, and Five Spirituals for Organ. With solo recordings to his credit, he records for Master Disc Records.

Movements from his Sunrise Symphony have been performed by several orchestras including Nashville, Shreveport, South Arkansas, Salt Lake City, and Detroit Symphony Orchestras.

With an unusually-large hand span of over 1 1/2 octaves, Taylor presents sounds and colors at the keyboard which would normally require four hands. He also studied other instruments, and was serving as a church organist at the age of 14.

While in high school, he was a member of both the Los Angeles Junior Philharmonic and the Southwest Youth Symphony.

There is no charge for admission to “Holy Scripture — Alive with Sounds of Music.” A freewill offering will be received.

Please call 937-382-7214 or 615-295-5795 for further information.

Dr. Calvin Taylor will be at Wilmington Seventh-day Adventist Church on July 16. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_Poster-Photo-2.jpg Dr. Calvin Taylor will be at Wilmington Seventh-day Adventist Church on July 16. Submitted photo