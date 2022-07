Fair’s Breeding Goat Show ‘22

The 2022 Clinton County Fair Breeding Goat Showmanship winners.

— — —

Photos by Phyllis Cocklin

In the 2022 Clinton County Fair Breeding Goat Showmanship, from left are Judge Julie Morrow-Shriner; Jaden Snyder, Senior Division Winner & Overall Showman; Kaiden Smith, Intermediate Division Winner; Carson Barton, Junior Division Winner; and Kylie Woodruff, Beginner Division Winner.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_596.jpg In the 2022 Clinton County Fair Breeding Goat Showmanship, from left are Judge Julie Morrow-Shriner; Jaden Snyder, Senior Division Winner & Overall Showman; Kaiden Smith, Intermediate Division Winner; Carson Barton, Junior Division Winner; and Kylie Woodruff, Beginner Division Winner. Photos by Phyllis Cocklin

For Outstanding Breeder Exhibitor, from left, are Judge Julie Morrow-Shriner; Sr. Division, Jaden Snyder; and Jr. Division, Carson Barton.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_599.jpg For Outstanding Breeder Exhibitor, from left, are Judge Julie Morrow-Shriner; Sr. Division, Jaden Snyder; and Jr. Division, Carson Barton. Photos by Phyllis Cocklin

Breeding Goat Show Grand Champion: from left are Judge Julie Morrow-Shriner; winner Kylie Woodruff; and Goat Ambassador Nicki White.