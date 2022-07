Local Briefs: Locals earn Miami diplomas; Greenlees earns JCU honor

Locals earn Miami degrees

Miami University awarded degrees to students during spring commencement including these local students: Wilmington — Kayla Dooley, Bachelor of Fine Arts, majoring in Art; Hailey Schatzmann, Cum Laude, B.S. in Education, majoring in Inclusive Special Education; Courtney Smart, Associate in Applied Science, majoring in Criminal Justice; Abigail Tackett, University Honors, Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Biology, Premedical Studies; Sydney Wright, Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Biology, Premedical Studies; Blanchester — Breanna Barnes, Associate in Arts, majoring in Social Science; Madison Curless,, B.S. in Criminal Justice; and, Clarksville — Miranda Peters, Master of Education, majoring in Literacy and Language.

Greenlees earns JCU honor

Claire Greenlees of Wilmington was named to the spring semester dean’s list at John Carroll University.