Barracudas swim for Sleep in Heavenly Peace

Members of the Clinton County Barracudas swim team recently held a swim-a-thon at the Clinton Swim & Tennis Club. Swimmers raised money, swam laps and donated new bedding in support of Sleep in Heavenly Peace in Clinton County. Swim-a-thon awards were given to the swimmer that donated the most bedding, the swimmer that swam the most laps, and the swimmer that raised the most money. To learn more about Sleep in Heavenly Peace, see the Facebook page @SHPClintonCo.

Members of the Clinton County Barracudas swim team recently held a swim-a-thon at the Clinton Swim & Tennis Club. Swimmers raised money, swam laps and donated new bedding in support of Sleep in Heavenly Peace in Clinton County. Swim-a-thon awards were given to the swimmer that donated the most bedding, the swimmer that swam the most laps, and the swimmer that raised the most money. To learn more about Sleep in Heavenly Peace, see the Facebook page @SHPClintonCo. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_Swimathon.jpg Members of the Clinton County Barracudas swim team recently held a swim-a-thon at the Clinton Swim & Tennis Club. Swimmers raised money, swam laps and donated new bedding in support of Sleep in Heavenly Peace in Clinton County. Swim-a-thon awards were given to the swimmer that donated the most bedding, the swimmer that swam the most laps, and the swimmer that raised the most money. To learn more about Sleep in Heavenly Peace, see the Facebook page @SHPClintonCo. Submitted photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_donated-items.jpg Submitted photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_swimming-laps.jpg Submitted photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_two-winners.jpg Submitted photo