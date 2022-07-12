Habermehl is new chairman of Clinton County Republican Party

Terry Habermehl is the new chairman of the Clinton County Republican Party.

In terms of employment, Habermehl is the Clinton County auditor, which is a countywide elected position. As the new county GOP chairman, he succeeds Tim Inwood who announced in December 2021 he planned to step down from the post this year.

As he starts his new leadership position, Habermehl identified a number of goals.

“My primary goal is to work closely with party leadership to re-energize and strengthen the Republican Party in Clinton County by ensuring that as party leaders we embody true Republican values,” he said.

He said he also plans to expand communication throughout the county party.

Further, he plans to “strengthen the [county] party’s by-laws to get back to the core values and principles of the Republican Party.”

In his party leadership role, Habermehl said he wants to ensure that strong, conservative candidates fill every elected position in the county.

Moreover, the new Clinton County GOP chairman said he plans to work closely with all party members “to identify and engage young, conservative leaders throughout the county, so we can develop the next generation of strong Republican leaders in Clinton County.”

The News Journal asked Habermehl to say a bit more for this article that announces his new leadership position to the general public.

“It is an honor and a privilege to serve the people of Clinton County,” he said. “I am truly grateful for the trust and confidence they have placed in me.

“As party chair, I will work closely with other county chairs and state leadership to ensure that Clinton County has a voice in local, regional and state issues to make life better for us all,” said Habermehl.

The term for the Clinton County Republican Party chair is for four years.

NOTE: The Clinton County Democratic Party also has a new chairman, Michael Allbright. The News Journal asked him the same questions that it asked Habermehl, and a corresponding article about Allbright will be published this week.

Habermehl https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_HabermehlCrop_2.jpg Habermehl