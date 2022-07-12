Posted on by

CLINTON COUNTY FAIR RESULTS


Clinton County Fair results from Monday:

MARKET POULTRY SHOW

SINGLE FRYER

Class 1

1st – Makayla Thomason, 2nd – Mallory Thomason, 3rd – Aiden Philpot, 4th – Reagan Bene

Class 2

1st – William Hildebrandt, 2nd – Oliver McDermott, 3rd – Lexi Mckee-Cole, 4th – Lilana Knoche, 5th – Maxwell McDermott, 6th – Henry Hildebrandt

Class 3

1st – Aurora Zimmerman, 2nd – Maya Murphy, 3rd – Kiley Murphy, 4th – Ethan Shepherd, 5th – Anastasia Newberry,

6h – Weston Knapp

Class 4

GRAND CHAMPION MEAT FRYER – AURORA ZIMMERMAN

RESERVE CHAMPION MEAT FRYER – MAYA MURPHY

SINGLE ROASTER

Class 1

1st – Gregary Achtermann, 2nd – Jackson Meistrhans, 3rd – Braxton Grier, 4th – Paislee Cherryholmes, 5th – Easton Cherryholmes, 6th – Caidance Latham

Class 2

1st – Lily Zimmerman, 2nd – Brooklyn Niemeyer, 3rd – Aiden Philpot, 4th – Owen Begley, 5th – Austin Bene

Class 3

1st – Nikita White, 2nd – Natalie Adae, 3rd – Mallory Thomason, 4th – Wyatt Philpot, 5th – Tess Pringnitz, 6th – Holdyn Bare

Class 4

1st – Brian White, 2nd – Lydia Siler, 3rd – Noah Adae, 4th – Kennedy Moore, 5th – Isaak Adae, 6th – Teddy Murphy

Class 5

1st – Elliot Pell, 2nd – Warren Murphy, 3rd – Makayla Thomason, 4th – Emily Siler, 5th – Silas Murphy

Class 6

1st – Cassidy Bradley, 2nd – Weston Knapp, 3rd – Maya Murphy, 4th – Madison Pembleton, 5th – Marli Pirman, 6th – Levi Begley

Class 7

1st – Oliver McDermott, 2nd – Lydia Murphy, 3rd – William Hildebrandt, 4th – Tessa Potts, 5th – Olivia Potts, 6th – Mason Taylor

Class 8

1st – Kiley Murphy, 2nd – Maxwell McDermott, 3rd – Ava Hester

Class 9

1st – Khole Beam, 2nd – Henry Hildebrandt, 3rd – Lexi Mckee-Cole, 4th – Torie Potts

Class 10

1st – Kaydence Beam, 2nd – Madison Taylor, 3rd – Caitlyn Lakes, 4th – Alia Hester, 5th – Dirk Rinehart

GRAND CHAMPION MEAT ROASTER – KHLOE BEAM

RESERVE CHAMPION – HENRY HILDEBRANDT

MEAT PEN OF THREE

Class 1

1st – Wyatt Philpot, 2nd – Easton Cherryholmes, 3rd – Anastasia Newberry, 4th – Isaac Newberry, 5th – Eli Pell, 6th – Austin Bene

Class 2

1st – Kiley Murphy, 2nd – Brooklyn Niemeyer, 3rd – Paislee Cherryholmes, 4th – Caidance Latham, 5th – Cassidy Bradley,

6th – Bristol Cherryholmes

Class 3

1st – Mallory Thomason, 2nd – Makayla Thomason, 3rd – Holdyn Bare, 4th – Gregary Achtermann, 5th – Jackson Meisterhans, 6th – Levi Begley

Class 4

1st – Lexi Mckee-Cole, 2nd – Khole Beam, 3rd – Maxwell McDermott, 4th – Alia Hester, 5th – Ava Hester, 6th Tess Pringnitz

Class 5

1st – Brian White, 2nd – Zachary Bradley, 3rd – Maison Gudorf, 4th – Emily Siler, 5th – Kaydence Beam,

6th – Madison Pembleton

GRAND CHAMPION MEAT PEN OF THREE – MALLARY THOMASON

RESERVE – MAKAYLA THOMASON

MARKET POULTRY SHOW SHOWMANSHIP

Senior 17-18 Years Olds

1st – Lexi Mckee-Cole, 2nd – Madison Gudorf, 3rd – Caitlyn Lakes, 4th – Trisan Hedge, 5th – Madison Pembleton

Senior 16 Years Olds

1st – Ava Hester, 2nd – Anna Davis, 3rd – Henry Hildebrandt, 4th – Kennedy Moore, 5th – Dirk Rinehart

Senior 15 Years Olds

1st – Oliver McDermott

Senior 14 Years Olds

1st – Warren Murphy, 2nd – Levi Begley, 3rd – William Hildebrandt, 4th – Mason Taylor, 5th – Madison Taylor

INTERMEDIATE – 13 YEARS OLDS

1ST – Isaak Adae, 2nd – Wyatt Philpot

INTERMEDIATE – 12 YEAR OLDS

1ST – Maxwell McDermott, 2nd – Mallory Thomason, 3rd – Caidance Latham, 4th – Paislee Cherryholmes, 5th Maya Murphy, 6th – Marli Pirman

Junior 11 Years Olds

1st – Cassidy Bradley, 2nd – Noah Adae, 3td – Austin Bene

Junior 10 Year Olds

1st – Alia Hester, 2nd – Lydia Murphy, 3rd – Bristol Cherryholmes

BEGINNER 9 YEARS OLDS

1st – Holdyn Bare, 2nd – Natalie Adae, 3rd – Kiley Murphy

Beginner 8 Year Olds

1st – Silas Murphy, 2nd – Easton Cherryholmes, 3rd – Samantha Kirby, 4th – Reagan Bene

MARKET GOAT SHOWMANSHIP

PEEWEE SHOWMANSHIP

SENIOR DIVISION

Class 1

1st – Tristen Eades, 2nd – Gracee Stewart, 3rd – Zachary Vest, 4th – Mikala Hatfield

Class 2

1st – Delaney Schneder, 2nd – Emma Bryant, 3rd – Ashley Doyle, 4th – Bailey Ritt, 5th – Cody Kidd, 6th – Shaleigh Duncan

Class 3

1st – Jaden Snyder, 2nd – Kale Boeckmann, 3rd – Ava Hester, 4th – Elle Dunham, 5th – Aiden Philpt

Class 4

1st – Katie Curry, 2nd – Wade Collett, 3rd – McKinzey DeBord, 4th – Nikita White, 5th – Taylor Baker, 6th – Sydney Doyle

Class 5

1st – Landree Stump, 2nd – Sydney Schneder, 3rd – Madison Harris, 4th – Mitchell Ellis, 5th – Sydney Bennett, 6th – Huner Shumaker

SENIOR MARKET GOAT SHOWMAN – JADEN SNYDER

SENIOR DIVISION DRIVE GOAT BARN SWEEPSTAKE REPRESENTATIVE –

Landree Stump, Katie Curry, Tristen Eads, Delaney Schneder, Jaden Snyder

INTERMEDIATE DIVISION

Class 6

1st – Abi Earley, 2nd – Sophia Purvis, 3rd – Shelby Robinson, 4th – Loren Kirby, 5th – Taylor Collett, 6th – Isaac Newberry

Class 7

1st – Kaiden Smith, 2nd – Taryn Allen, 3rd – Aisley Czaika, 4th – Riley Binkley, 5th – Cory Kidd, 6th – Kaydee Peters

INTERMEDIATE MARKET GOAT SHOWMAN – KAIDEN SMITH

INTERMEDIATE DIVISION DRIVE – Abi Earley

JUNIOR DIVISION

Class 8

1st – Carson Barton, 2nd – Payten Wilkin, 3rd – Brody Webb, 4th – Zoey Purvis, 5th – Kimber Seaman, 6th – Gage Hughes

Class 9

1st – Reese DeBold, 2nd – Addy Beckett, 3rd – Cassidy Peters, 4th – Owen Stingley, 5th – Joie Arledge, 6th – Mackenzie Strong

JUNIOR MARKET GOAT SHOWMAN – REESE DEBOLD

JUNIOR DIVISION DRIVE – Carson Barton, Reese DeBold

BEGINNER DIVISION

Class 10

1st – Addisyn Uhrig, 2nd – Kiley Woodruff, 3rd – Hayden Black, 4th – Kennadi Burton, 5th – Drake Seely, 6th – Laneya Nace

Class 11

1st – Crosley Webb, 2nd – Reese Williams, 3rd – Kara Beckett, 4th – Olivia Strong

BEGINNER MARKET GOAT SHOWMAN – CROSLEY WEBB

BEGINNER DIVISION DRIVE

Addisyn Uhrig, Crosley Webb,

ALL DIVISION WINNERS OVERALL DRIVE

Jaden Snyder, Kaiden Smith, Reese DeBold

MARKET GOAT OVERALL SHOWMAN OF SHOWMEN – JADEN SNYDER

MARKET GOAT SWEEPSTAKES REPRESENTATIVE – JADEN SNYDER

SHEEP SHOWMANSHIP

SENIOR DIVISION

Class 1

Dakota Collom, 2nd – Jacob Lansing, 3rd – Justin Arnold, 4th – Alyssa Hutchinson, 5th – Peyton Garen

Class 2

1st – Devon Snyder, 2nd – Elizabeth Schiff, 3rd – Jessee Stewart, 4th Henry Hildebrandt, 5th – Elle Dunham, 6th – Dylan Arnold

Class 3

1st – Kaydence Beam, 2nd – Gracie Wallen, 3rd – McKinzey DeBord, 4th – William Hildebrandt, 5th – Emily Arnold, 6th – Kayleigh Vance

SENIOR SHEEP SHOWMAN – DEVON SNYDER

SWEEPSTAKES – KAYDENCE BEAM

INTERMEDIATE DIVISION

Class 4

1st – Alexis Murphy, 2nd – Cory Kidd

INTERMEDIATE SHEEP SHOWMAN – ALEXIS MURPHY

JUNIOR DIVISION

Class 5

1st – Parker Dixon, 2nd – Mackenzie Strong, 3rd – Trenten Vance, 4th – Brody Hackney

BEGINNER DIVISION

Class 6

1st – Olivia Strong, 2nd – Bristol McCracken, 3rd – Laneya Nace

BEGINNER SHEEP SHOWMAN – OLIVIA STRONG

SHEEP SHOWMAN OF SHOWMEN – DEVON SNYDER

SHEEP SWEEPSTAKES REPRESENTATIVE – KAYDENCE BEAM

