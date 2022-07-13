Wilmington recycling service temporarily suspended through Friday, effective immediately

WILMINGTON – The City of Wilmington announced Wednesday afternoon there will be no curbside pickup for recyclables effective immediately through Friday, July 15. The temporary disruption in service is due a staffing shortage.

Curbside recycling is expected to resume its regular schedule on Monday, July 18. All other trash pickup services will continue as normal.

The city appreciates residents’ patience during the suspension of recycling services.

For questions regarding the trash pickup or recycling programs, please contact the Wilmington Sanitation Department at 937-382-6474.

