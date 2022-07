For Sheep Showmanship winners at the 2022 fair: from left are Senior Showman & Showman of Showmen Devon Snyder; Intermediate Showman Alexis Murphy; Junior Showman Parker Dean; and Beginner Showman Olivia Strong.

From left are Lamb & Feece Ambassador Elle Dunham, Sweepstakes winner Kaydence Beam, and Jr. Fair Queen Jenna Allemang.