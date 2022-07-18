Fair’s Dog Show: Agility, Costume

Elizabeth Smith and her dog Oreo in the jumpers class of agility.

Alice and the Mad Hatter — also known as Carlie Panetta and Aiden Philpot — with their “white rabbits” Cleo and Lucy after competing in the costume class. (The coordinating costumes were entirely unplanned.)

Mikala Hatfield and her dog Sassy speeding over a jump on the jumpers course of agility.

At the 2022 Clinton County Fair Dog Show for Agility and Costume, Versatility Award winners included, from left: back row, Mikala Hatfield, Dominic Allen, Wyatt Philpot, Taylor Baker, Elizabeth Smith, and Aiden Philpot; and, front row, Kairi Hutchinson, Austin Bene, Danika Henderson, and Caidance Latham. Some winners were not available for the photo.