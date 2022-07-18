Fair’s Dog Show: Agility, Costume

Elizabeth Smith and her dog Oreo in the jumpers class of agility.
Alice and the Mad Hatter — also known as Carlie Panetta and Aiden Philpot — with their “white rabbits” Cleo and Lucy after competing in the costume class. (The coordinating costumes were entirely unplanned.)
Mikala Hatfield and her dog Sassy speeding over a jump on the jumpers course of agility.
At the 2022 Clinton County Fair Dog Show for Agility and Costume, Versatility Award winners included, from left: back row, Mikala Hatfield, Dominic Allen, Wyatt Philpot, Taylor Baker, Elizabeth Smith, and Aiden Philpot; and, front row, Kairi Hutchinson, Austin Bene, Danika Henderson, and Caidance Latham. Some winners were not available for the photo.
Elizabeth Smith and her dog Oreo in the jumpers class of agility.
Alice and the Mad Hatter — also known as Carlie Panetta and Aiden Philpot — with their “white rabbits” Cleo and Lucy after competing in the costume class. (The coordinating costumes were entirely unplanned.)
Mikala Hatfield and her dog Sassy speeding over a jump on the jumpers course of agility.
At the 2022 Clinton County Fair Dog Show for Agility and Costume, Versatility Award winners included, from left: back row, Mikala Hatfield, Dominic Allen, Wyatt Philpot, Taylor Baker, Elizabeth Smith, and Aiden Philpot; and, front row, Kairi Hutchinson, Austin Bene, Danika Henderson, and Caidance Latham. Some winners were not available for the photo.
Elizabeth Smith and her dog Oreo in the jumpers class of agility.
Alice and the Mad Hatter — also known as Carlie Panetta and Aiden Philpot — with their “white rabbits” Cleo and Lucy after competing in the costume class. (The coordinating costumes were entirely unplanned.)
Mikala Hatfield and her dog Sassy speeding over a jump on the jumpers course of agility.
At the 2022 Clinton County Fair Dog Show for Agility and Costume, Versatility Award winners included, from left: back row, Mikala Hatfield, Dominic Allen, Wyatt Philpot, Taylor Baker, Elizabeth Smith, and Aiden Philpot; and, front row, Kairi Hutchinson, Austin Bene, Danika Henderson, and Caidance Latham. Some winners were not available for the photo.