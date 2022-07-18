Donate school supplies this month

The News Journal has partnered with StateFarm — Carrie Zeigler as a collection point for a school supplies drive as a drop-off location.

You may drop off items through the end of July and they will be donated in August to Clinton County schools. Items needed are: Crayons, tissues, pencils, markers, paper, backpacks, glue, notebooks, folders, etc.

For every item brought into the News Journal you will be entered into a drawing to win a 12-week print or online subscription! The drawing will be held August 3.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_School-supply-drive-revised.jpg