Changing of the guard at Wilmington Rotary

WILMINGTON — During their first meeting in July, the PM Rotary Club installed a new president, Michael Allbright, to take the leadership from Past President Marian Miller.

This change of leadership occurs each year in July and the new president will be leading the club until June of the following year. There are many responsibilities that come with this leadership position, as it is also with the majority of members that will be assigned to chair committees and coordinate activities to grow the club and serve others.

Kenn Patterson, VP, Chief Academic Officer & Dean of faculty at Wilmington College, was the guest speaker for the event. He shared with the club his journey that led him to Wilmington College.

His talk was about communities that he lived and worked in, and he left the club with an inspiring statement, “To whom much is given, much is required. Community — it isn’t where it stops, it’s where it begins.”

The PM Rotary Club meets every other Thursday 6 p.m. at the Charlie’s Cast and Crew at the Murphy Theatre. If you are interested of being a guest speaker or joining the club, please contact any member of the PM Rotary Club.

New Rotary President Michael Albright receiving the gavel from Past President Marian Miller. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_2-people.jpg New Rotary President Michael Albright receiving the gavel from Past President Marian Miller. Submitted photos From left are: President Michael Allbright; Marian Miller, receiving a plaque for her past leadership; and Sergeant-at-Arms Fadi Al-Ghawi. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_three-people.jpg From left are: President Michael Allbright; Marian Miller, receiving a plaque for her past leadership; and Sergeant-at-Arms Fadi Al-Ghawi. Submitted photos