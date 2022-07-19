Wilmington’s Blocks to Rock this weekend for big Rock the Block ‘22

For up-to-date info on Rock the Block, visit @rocktheblockwilmington on Facebook.

WILMINGTON — One of the city’s biggest summer events is back and continues to draw in national acts and expected big crowds.

Susan Valentine-Scott, executive director of the Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), feels great about getting nationally recognized groups to perform — like Mr. Speed, voted the #1 Kiss tribute band in the nation.

According to Valentine-Scott, Rock the Block’s reputation has grown since it first started that some acts — Sunset Blvd. and Siin — this year are performing for free.

“Because they wanted to be a part of it,” she said. “Sunset Blvd. liked it so much that they told me they wanted to come back. I told them I had a tight budget and they said, ‘You know what, we’ll come back anyway.’ And they’re coming from Detroit, and SIIN is out of Chicago.”

Valentine-Scott believes last year’s concerts showcased that many people “got on the bandwagon.”

“We’ve been getting better on what to do and not to do,” she said. “Every year we’re getting better groups … and we’ve got more people collaborating and working together.”

That, along with the continued growth, making it a travel destination, and filling up the hotels and eateries and more are what makes Rock the Block so satisfying to the CVB.

What’s up

Starting off on Friday, July 22, Sugartree Street will be closed for festivities with the band SIIN then The Crue-A Motley Crue Tribute Experience performing in free concerts there starting at 8 p.m. (Note that the Dirty Deeds Xtreme AC/DC band had to cancel, but The Crue is stepping up to fill their slot.)

Stryper will take the Murphy Theatre stage at 7 p.m. for a ticketed event. Then there will be a special post-party show at the Fraternal Order of Eagles by Dragon’s Eye.

On Saturday, both Sugartree Street and Main Street will be closed starting at 3 p.m. On Sugartree and free, Enmy and Eternal Frequency will perform.

At 7 p.m. at the Murphy, Night Ranger will perform in a ticketed event. Starting at 8 p.m. on Main Street, Sunset Blvd. (an ’80s rock cover band) and Mr. Speed (Kiss tribute band) will perform.

This year’s Rock will be an ’80s costume party around 7 p.m. on Sugartree Street.

The sponsors this year include Premier – Connection, Eagles #1224, City of Wilmington, Kettering Health, Nippon Seiki, Kroger, Elks, TinCap, The Escape, Qualitee, Wilmington Hospitality Group, 1 Dog Entertainment, Ron Fithen, and McCoy’s Catering.

Getting started

Opening ceremonies will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Eagles Stage on Sugartree Street prior to Siin taking the stage.

There will be some special announcements as well as a moment of silence in honor of Bill and Laurie Chavis, Randy Rand of Autograph, and Vanessa Bechter, partner to Bobby Stoker of Dirty Deeds Xtreme AC/DC.

“They all were a integral part of RTB last year and we want to honor them this year,” said Valentine-Scott.

Saturday p.m.

On Saturday evening at approximately 9:45 p.m. — right after Sunset Blvd. on the Connection Stage on Main Street — there will be some announcements and Mike Mallow and his fellow USVMC Riders will be honored.

“Mike unfortunately lost his battle with cancer a few days ago and we know he will be there in spirit. He attended every year and loved having fun,” said Valentine-Scott. “Help us celebrate his life and we will be presenting a special gift to his brothers. Fly high Mike!

“The show this year is for Mike Mallow, Bill and Laurie Chavis, Randy Rand and Vanessa Bechter! Rock on to these amazing souls who we are so lucky to have known.

Escape-ing

Reeking Havoc will be playing inside The Escape on Saturday for the after-party following Mr. Speed.

By John Hamilton and Tom Barr News Journal

