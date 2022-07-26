Volunteer to host an exchange student

As international travel returns to normal, high school students from around the world eagerly await their opportunity to participate in an exchange program in the U.S.. International Student Exchange (ISE), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that facilitates exchange programs for students in the U.S. and abroad, is currently seeking volunteers in the area to host these students while they attend local high schools.

This is an exciting opportunity for anyone interested in a unique experience in which they will create relationships that span the globe while making a positive impact locally and globally.

ISE host families come from all walks of life, and represent the diversity of America. The most crucial host family characteristic is that they are willing to treat the exchange student like a member of the family, not a guest.

Beyond this, host families must be vetted by ISE, pass a background check, provide room and board, 2-3 meals per day, and exercise parental responsibility to ensure the student’s well-being.

ISE exchange students are 15-18 year old high school students from over 40 countries around the world. They are accepted into the program based on their ability to speak English, demeanor, adaptability and eagerness to learn about a new culture while sharing their own.

There are currently several students awaiting a volunteer host in Colorado. To learn more about this opportunity or submit a host family application, please contact Christi Simmons at [email protected] or call/text 989-909-1801