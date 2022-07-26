SATH Cutie Pie/Pet contest returns

SATH (Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped) will once again sponsor the “Cutie Pie” and “Cutie Pet” contest during the Highland County Fair (Sept 4-10).

If you would like to enter your little “Cutie Pies” or your favorite “Cutie Pet” all you need to do is submit a photo of your child or pet along with a $2 registration fee to “Cutie Pie Contest”, P. O. Box 608, Lynchburg, OH 45142. Please include the child’s name, birth date, address and phone number with your entry. You can also bring your photo and register at the Cutie Pie Booth in the Wharton building during the fair.

Contestants for Cutie Pie must be 1 day to 6 years old. Contestants must submit photo no larger than a 4×6 inches. Contestant’s name, birth date, parent’s name, address and phone number and $2 registration fee must be attached with each entry.

Cutie Pet contestant name, owner’s name, address and phone number must be attached with the photo.

Each contestant’s picture will be on display in the “Cutie Pie & Cutie Pet” booth at the Highland County Fair. Anyone wanting to vote for there favorite contestant can stop by the booth. Donations of a penny a vote will be appreciated.

All proceeds will benefit SATH, a non-profit organization that assists in providing funds for programs designed to assist children with disabilities in achieving their full potential.

The contestants who receive the most votes by 10 p.m. on Friday of the fair will be awarded trophies. Prizes will be given to the top two boys and girls in each age category and the top two

pets on Saturday at the fair. The top girl and boy in each category will be given a crown or tiara. Every entry will receive a certificate and ribbon for entering.

All photographs will be returned after the fair.

For more information, contact Linda Allen, SATH Executive Director, at 937-366-6657 or at 937-364-6144.