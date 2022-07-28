TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Thursday, July 28, the 209th day of 2022. There are 156 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlights in History:

On July 28, 1945, the U.S. Senate ratified the United Nations Charter by a vote of 89-2. A U.S. Army bomber crashed into the 79th floor of New York’s Empire State Building, killing 14 people.

On this date:

In 1609, the English ship Sea Venture, commanded by Adm. Sir George Somers, ran ashore on Bermuda, where the passengers and crew founded a colony.

In 1914, World War I began as Austria-Hungary declared war on Serbia.

In 1932, federal troops forcibly dispersed the so-called “Bonus Army” of World War I veterans who had gathered in Washington to demand payments they weren’t scheduled to receive until 1945.

In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt announced the end of coffee rationing, which had limited people to one pound of coffee every five weeks since it began in Nov. 1942.

In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson announced he was increasing the number of American troops in South Vietnam from 75,000 to 125,000 “almost immediately.”

In 1976, an earthquake devastated northern China, killing at least 242,000 people, according to an official estimate.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton accepted the Democratic presidential nomination at the party’s convention in Philadelphia.

In 2020, President Donald Trump issued a stout defense of the disproved use of a malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, to treat COVID-19, hours after social media companies took down videos shared by Trump, his son and others promoting its use; Trump also retweeted several attacks on the credibility of Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading member of the White House coronavirus task force.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Darryl Hickman is 91. Former Senator and NBA Hall of Famer Bill Bradley is 79. “Garfield” creator Jim Davis is 77. TV producer Dick Ebersol is 75. Actor Sally Struthers is 75. Rock musician Simon Kirke (Bad Company) is 73. Former CBS anchorman Scott Pelley is 65. Actor Lori Loughlin is 58.