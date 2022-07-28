WPD: Man arrested, charged with pandering obscenity involving a minor

WILMINGTON —A Wilmington man was arrested and charged with pandering obscenity involving a minor in the wake of Wednesday’s search warrant served by the Wilmington Police Department, Police Chief Ron Fithen told the News Journal.

Police arrested John Potter, 66, and he was arraigned in Clinton County Municipal Court Thursday morning.

Potter is currently incarcerated in the Clinton County Jail.

“This is one of the most depraved and sickening cases our agency has investigated,” stated Fithen in a news release. “Our detectives have additional investigation to conduct on several pieces of digital evidence that was seized as a result of the search warrant, and we expect additional charges to be filed.”

Police served the warrant at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at 46 E. Trusdell St. to search for evidence regarding someone allegedly receiving and disseminating child porn photos.

Fithen stated later Wednesday that police received information about the alleged offense from I.C.A.C. — the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program.

“Det. (Codey) Juillerat spearheaded the investigation and determined that there was enough probable cause to petition for a search warrant at that location,” stated Fithen.

The warrant was issued with assistance from the Wilmington Police Department Special Response Team.

The Building and Zoning Department was called to the scene with responding officers advising the living conditions inside the residence as “one of the worst they have ever seen.”

Potter https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_Potter.jpg Potter https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_WPD-Badge-2.jpg