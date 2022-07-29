Location announced for OVI checkpoint tonight in Highland County

HILLSBORO — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Hillsboro Police Department and the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, announced Friday that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 7-9 p.m. on North High Street (US 62) at Catherine Street in the City of Hillsboro.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers, according to a news release from the OSHP Wilmington Post.

The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.

If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink. Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel while impaired.

