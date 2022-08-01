Local author debuts newest children’s book

Beth Woodruff, author of “Mr. L.E. Font,” has completed her new book “Mr. L.E. Font Meets His Match” — “an engaging and heartwarming children’s story that follows Mr. L.E. Font and Ellie as they get to know each other and fall in love at the zoo.”

Woodruff, of Sabina, is a former longtime teacher in the East Clinton school district.

Mr. L.E. Font, the elephant who was always sad, is back. This children’s story invites young readers and listeners to join him in his latest adventure.

“After reading ‘Mr. L. E. Font’ for the first time, my friend Jill suggested I needed a sequel with an elephant named Ellie,” said Woodruff. “I liked the idea, and thus Mr. L.E. Font meeting his match was created.”

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, the tale is told through easy-to-follow rhymes and includes vibrant illustrations that help to bring the story and characters to life. Readers can purchase “Mr. L.E. Font Meets His Match” at bookstores or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.