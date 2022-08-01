Block out your Friday nights

High school teams began practice Monday for the upcoming OHSAA Fall Sports season. Soccer, cross country, volleyball, tennis, golf and football teams officially started their quest for individual and state championships. Football teams were eligible to begin padded practices on Monday. Here Wilmington High School linemen go through blocking drills early Monday morning at Alumni Field.

High school teams began practice Monday for the upcoming OHSAA Fall Sports season. Soccer, cross country, volleyball, tennis, golf and football teams officially started their quest for individual and state championships. Football teams were eligible to begin padded practices on Monday. Here Wilmington High School linemen go through blocking drills early Monday morning at Alumni Field. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_FB_wil8-1.jpg High school teams began practice Monday for the upcoming OHSAA Fall Sports season. Soccer, cross country, volleyball, tennis, golf and football teams officially started their quest for individual and state championships. Football teams were eligible to begin padded practices on Monday. Here Wilmington High School linemen go through blocking drills early Monday morning at Alumni Field. Mark Huber | News Journal